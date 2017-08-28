WATCH LIVE: KHOU Live Video

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Fifth climber dies on Capitol Peak this yearAug 27, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
Texas Cares - DonateAug 27, 2017, 8:34 p.m.
-
Becky Ditchfield steps in to help Texas station with weatherAug 28, 2017, 7:37 a.m.