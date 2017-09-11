Police searching for student who brought loaded gun to school

The outside of Denver Justice High School. (Photo: Tom Cole, KUSA)

DENVER - Police officers are looking for a student who a Denver Public Schools spokesperson says had a loaded gun in his backpack and bullets in his locker Monday afternoon.

Will Jones with Denver Public Schools says the incident prompted Denver Justice High School to go on lockout from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. That has since been lifted.

Jones says the bullets were found in the student’s locker during a routine check. When DPS security and Denver Police officers brought the student to the principal’s office, they found a loaded .32 handgun in his backpack.

The student, whose age and grade was not released, got up and left the building, Jones said.

He was not threatening and has not made any previous threatening statements, according to Jones.

Denver Justice High School is located at 300 E. 9th Ave.



