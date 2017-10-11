Local students name Thornton triceratops 'Tiny'

Fritz Koether works at the triceratops dig site in Thornton in August 2017. (Photo: Richard Wicker, Denver Museum of Nature & Science)

KUSA - The Thornton triceratops finally has a name.

Students from Brantner Elementary School in Thornton have selected "Tiny" as the name for the triceratops recently evacuated and delivered to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

The triceratops fossil was discovered at a Thornton construction site on August 28.

“Our students, staff, and parents have all been watching this story develop right next door, and we’re ecstatic for the opportunity to name the dinosaur,” said Michele Saller, Brantner Elementary School principal, in a news release. “This Triceratops is already a community icon, and we can’t wait to see what Tiny will help reveal about life in Thornton 66 million years ago.”

Sand and rock are being cleaned from the fossil at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in a process that will take at least a year. The public can view the cleaning through a lab window at the museum.

The museum says the fossil is the most complete Cretaceous Period fossil discovered in Colorado.

