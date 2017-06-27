1 airlifted after falling into river while rafting

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - One person was flown from the Poudre Canyon to a hospital Tuesday morning after reportedly falling into the river northwest of Fort Collins.

Emergency crews were dispatched about 10:25 a.m. to an area near the Ouzel picnic area in the Poudre Canyon, roughly 15 miles west of Ted's Place, on reports of a person who was in the water and not breathing.

Bystanders in the area were able to perform CPR on the victim, who was then flown to an area hospital, said Derek Rosenquist with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Additional details about the victim's condition or what led to the emergency were not immediately available.

Updates will be available from the Fort Collins Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ti7O6S.

