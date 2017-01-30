1 dog killed, 2 others injured in separate mountain lion attacks near Evergreen

Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Picasa)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO. - One dog was killed and two other dogs were injured in separate mountain lion attacks last week.

Both attacks happened a few miles apart just southwest of Evergreen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the first attack happened Jan. 23 at around 6 p.m. off of Snowshoe Rd.

The dog that was attacked sustained injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Two dogs were attacked on Jan. 24 at around 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of Lynx Lair Rd.

In that attack, one dog was killed but the other survived. The surviving dog has been put on a 45-day observation and given a rabies booster.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people not to leave their dogs and children unattended, especially around dawn or dusk, when mountain lions tend to be more active.

