1 hospitalized after early morning motorcycle crash

DENVER - One person was taken to the hospital after an early Monday morning motorcycle crash near East 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Denver Police dispatch could not comment on the extent of the person’s injuries, or confirm if the victim was the motorcycle rider.

What caused the crash remains under investigation. Police closed two lanes of Lincoln for cleanup.

No additional details were immediately available.



