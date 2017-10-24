1 in custody after threat at Colorado Springs hospital

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

KUSA - One person is in custody after allegedly making threats at a Colorado Springs hospital Tuesday morning.

This came after staff at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital North campus received a code silver alert at around 10:30 a.m. warning them of an active shooter, according to UCHealth spokesperson Dan Weaver.

That information proved to be false. Weaver says there was no weapon and the situation deescalated quickly.

The person who Weaver says police believe was responsible for the threat was arrested. It’s unclear what charges he or she might face.

Operations at the hospital have since returned to normal.

