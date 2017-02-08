1 injured, pets rescued after Arvada apartment fire

(Photo: Photo courtesy Arvada Fire)

ARVADA - One person was taken to the hospital and multiple pets were rescued after firefighters found an apartment “fully involved in fire” late Tuesday night.

The fire was reported at around 10:45 p.m. at an apartment complex near West 64th Avenue and Oak Street, according to Arvada Fire.

The blaze consumed the second and third floor apartments, firefighters say. It was quickly extinguished, and crews were also able to rescue a “number of pets.”

Nine residents were displaced, and only one injury was reported.

Firefighters have not released details about the condition of the person who was hurt.

What caused the fire and where exactly it started remains under investigation.



(© 2017 KUSA)