1 year later, still no trace of Lashaya Stine

(Photo: Aurora Police Department)

KUSA - It has been one year since 17-year-old Lashaya Stine was last seen near an Aurora intersection.

In the time since, there has been no trace of the teenager – and the case remains under investigation.

Stine was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. on July 15 near East Montview Boulevard and North Peoria Street. Despite a $6,000 reward for information about her whereabouts, there haven’t been any significant leads.

During a news conference last year, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said his department had received information “that caused us to have a greater concern for her safety.”

He didn’t elaborate on what those concerns were.

Anyone with information about Stine’s whereabouts is asked to call Aurora Police at 303-739-6109.

To remain anonymous, you can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

