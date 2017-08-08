$10 cigarettes? It's possible with a proposed tobacco tax in Aspen

Colorado's state taxes on cigarettes are 84 cents per pack, below the national average of $1.59 a pack. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

ASPEN - It will be up to the voters in Aspen to determine if a tax of up to $4 should be added to packs of cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

The measure goes to a November vote.

The Aspen City Council discussed the measure during a City Council Work Session Monday, Aug. 7.

Much of the discussion in the council's Monday evening meeting surrounded the exact amount of the proposed tax, as well as whether the amount would be a percentage tax or a flat-dollar tax.

The percentage would be based on the roughly $6 cost of a pack of cigarettes in Aspen, currently.

Adding a $4 tax to that would bump a pack of cigarettes to $10 or more in 2018.

Ultimately, the measure will go to the voters in November. First, finalized language of the proposal must be presented to city council members.

City Council requested the money from the tax to go to the city's general fund, and perhaps fund a sort of health initiative or anti-smoking programs.

The city already passed an initiative to increase the legal purchasing age of tobacco products to 21 from 18. That ordinance also goes in to effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Aspen stands to lose about $75,000 per year from not selling tobacco products to people ages 18 to 21.

The formal ballot language for the cigarette tax initiative will be brought to the council Aug. 28.

