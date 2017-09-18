10 people – including 2 kids – displaced by Aurora fire

(Photo: Manny Sotelo, KUSA)

AURORA - Ten people – two of them children – don’t have a place to live after a fire broke out early Monday morning at an apartment complex near Lowry.

The fire was first reported at around 1:50 a.m. at an apartment on 1208 N. Dallas Street, according to Tony Krenz, a spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue.

He said 11 apartments were impacted by the blaze, and five people were hurt – with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

The American Red Cross said in a news release that it is providing support and lodging assistance for eight adults and two children in wake of the fire.

Krenz says the cause remains under investigation.

