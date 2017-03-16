Boy dies after being buried in snow

Benjamin Wasik (Photo: Provided by family)

PENDLETON, NY - Niagara County Sheriff's deputies say a 10-year-old Pendleton boy has died after being trapped in a pile of snow.

Sheriff James Voutour identified him as Benjamin Wasik, a fourth-grade student in the Starpoint Central School district.

The Sheriff's says Benjamin Wasik was with his dad and another relative helping plow snow at a family farm. They believe he climbed atop a 15 foot snowbank and became trapped somehow.

The family was able to locate him, and called 911, then began performing CPR. He was pronounced dead at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

The cause of death was determined to be accidental.

Benjamin is remembered for his love of the outdoors, helping out on the farm, fishing and playing baseball.

10-year-old Benjamin Wasik is remembered for his love of fishing and baseball. His death will be ruled accidental. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/jFdUmzGsFW — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewakWGRZ) March 16, 2017

Counselors will be on hand for students at the school.

