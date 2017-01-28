11 displaced after Aurora apartment complex fire

(Photo: Aurora Fire Rescue)

KUSA - Eleven people were displaced on Saturday after a fire tore through an Aurora apartment complex.

It happened on the 800 block of S. Chambers Road just before 2 p.m.

The fire damaged three units and injured five residents. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. In the meantime, Aurora Fire Rescue says Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Update 838 S chambers fire under control, damage 3 units neg injuries at this time, Red Cross en route, fire under investigation @AuroraGov pic.twitter.com/XWnisf4dHx — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 28, 2017

