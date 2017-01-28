KUSA
Close

11 displaced after Aurora apartment complex fire

9NEWS @ 5. 1/28/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 5:45 PM. MST January 28, 2017

KUSA - Eleven people were displaced on Saturday after a fire tore through an Aurora apartment complex.

It happened on the 800 block of S. Chambers Road just before 2 p.m.

The fire damaged three units and injured five residents. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. In the meantime, Aurora Fire Rescue says Red Cross is assisting the victims. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories