11-year-old boy missing from Colorado Springs

KUSA 11:19 AM. MST November 05, 2017

KUSA - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy. 

Trevon Tyrell Black was last seen on Saturday morning on the 4200 block of Drennan Road.

He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a red T-shirt.

Trevon has a mild speech impediment and asthma, but only uses an inhaler during sports.

Anyone who sees Trevon is urged to call the  Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

