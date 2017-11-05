11-year-old boy missing from Colorado Springs

KUSA - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.
Trevon Tyrell Black was last seen on Saturday morning on the 4200 block of Drennan Road.
He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a red T-shirt.
Trevon has a mild speech impediment and asthma, but only uses an inhaler during sports.
Anyone who sees Trevon is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
