11-year-old missing since Thursday from Cortez

Missing 11-year-old Abel Lujan

KUSA - Police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Cortez in southwest Colorado.

Abel Lujan was last seen Thursday about 3:21 p.m. when he went to school but never came back home.

He was reported missing Friday at 10 p.m.

Abel is described as white, 3 feet 8 inches tall weighing 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black jacket with "Bob Marely" colors.

