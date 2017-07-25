11-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says just after 11:30 a.m., the driver of a white SUV/hybrid crossover, possibly a Lexus CT200, with black stripes on the side struck the boy then fled the scene northbound on Stonegate Parkway.

KUSA 9:20 PM. MDT July 25, 2017

