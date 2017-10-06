12-year-old hit and killed on Wadsworth in Wheat Ridge

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

KUSA - A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed on Wadsworth Avenue in Wheat Ridge Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened at Wadsworth and Three Acre Lane just before 4 p.m, Wheat Ridge Police said. The child was walking across the boulevard in heavy traffic and was hit by a car.

The child was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the car that killed him stopped at the scene of the accident and police said there's no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

