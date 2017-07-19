13-year-old boy missing in Aurora

(Photo: Aurora Police)

AURORA - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 13-year-old boy who they say hasn’t been seen since noon Wednesday and is in need of medication.

William Friend’s last known location was the area of East Colfax Avenue and Hanover Street, according to Aurora Police.

While police are calling him a runaway, they say he is at risk because of his need for medication.

Friend is described as 5’8” and 165 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black or white shirt, orange hat, blue shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Aurora Police at 303-627-3100.

