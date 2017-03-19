13-year-old girl missing in Colorado Springs

Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl from Texas who is missing from Colorado Springs.

Adalie Rivera is from Lubbock, TX and has not been seen since Friday morning. She was on vacation with her family staying at the Quality Inn Colorado Springs Airport hotel on Aerotech Drive.

She is believed to be wearing a short sleeve, navy blue T-shirt, medium blue denim jeans, and red, black and white Nike sneakers. She was also wearing a neon yellow bracelet worn on her right wrist.

Adalie is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall to 5 -feet-1 inches tall, 115-120 pounds, with brown eyes. Adalie has brown hair but recently added peroxide to lighten its color and maroon highlights.

Adalie has a number of light coffee colored birthmarks located on her arms, legs, back and neck. She left with no money and has no friends in the Pikes Peak Region.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts or who has the means to contact her is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

© 2017 KUSA-TV