14-year-old drives car off Riverdale Road in fatal crash, CSP says alcohol involved
Colorado State Patrol says a 14-year-old girl from Thornton was behind the wheel of a car when she drove off the side of the road, into oncoming traffic, through a fence, into a field, and off of a dirt embankment into a retention pond.
KUSA 5:17 PM. MDT October 23, 2017
