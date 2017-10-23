14-year-old drives car off Riverdale Road in fatal crash, CSP says alcohol involved

Colorado State Patrol says a 14-year-old girl from Thornton was behind the wheel of a car when she drove off the side of the road, into oncoming traffic, through a fence, into a field, and off of a dirt embankment into a retention pond.

KUSA 5:17 PM. MDT October 23, 2017

