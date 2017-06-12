16 buildings without water after Cap Hill water main break

A water main break in Capitol Hill left 16 buildings without water Monay morning. (Photo: Manny Sotelo, KUSA)

DENVER - Sixteen buildings are without water after a 6-inch in diameter water main broke during rush hour Monday morning.

Josephine Street closed between 14th Avenue and East Colfax Avenue while crews worked to make repairs.

A 9NEWS photographer in the area says before the water was shut off, he could see water seeping out of cracks in the sidewalk.

Denver Water says repairs will last throughout the day, and there’s no estimated time for when Josephine will reopen.



