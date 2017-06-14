16-year-old hiker rescued on Mount Evans

Mount Evans seen from Highlands Ranch (Photo: YourTake)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY - A 16-year-old who wandered off the trail while hiking Mount Evans was rescued after being reported overdue.

At about 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Clear Creek County dispatch received a call about a teen who ended up getting stuck in a spot he could not get out of while hiking.

Rescue crews worked throughout the night to locate and extricate the teen, who they say was not injured.

By 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the teen was being walked out to Summit Lake Parking lot.

Alpine Rescue Team, Rocky Mountain Rescue and the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.

