17th skunk with rabies found in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The black and white stripes down its body do a pretty good job of getting people to run the other direction. You could quickly be trapped in a cloud of horrendous smell.

The skunks in Jefferson County give residents another reason to bolt the other way: rabies.

Jefferson County Public Health Department found the 17th skunk testing positively for rabies.

That’s 17 rabies positive skunks in this year alone.

The county also found a bat testing positively for rabies.

Here are some precautions to keep in mind:

Avoid contact with any wild animals

Don’t let your pets roam around freely

Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet is bitten/scratched by a wild animal

If a person has been bitten/scratched by a wild animal, wash the area with soap and water immediately and seek medical attention

