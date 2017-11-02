1958 Miss America recounts father's abuse
Nearly 30 years ago, Marilyn Van Debur Atler shared her story -- one that shocked our city and the nation. The former Miss Colorado and Miss America revealed she was the victim of incest at the hands of her father. she travels around the country telling h
KUSA 4:32 PM. MDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Grandfather, man with pregnant fiancée among victims…Nov. 2, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
What we know about the Thornton Walmart shootingNov. 2, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
-
Timeline: How the events inside the Thornton Walmart…Nov. 2, 2017, 2:28 p.m.