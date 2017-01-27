5 injured -- including deputies -- in apartment fire

Multiple people were injured after a fire broke out at the Club Valencia condos off South Parker Road near East Mississippi Avenue. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA)

UNINCORPORATED APAPAHOE COUNTY - A woman and two children were taken to the hospital and were unconscious after a fire broke out at a condo complex southeast of East Mississippi Avenue and Parker Road Friday morning.

An Arapahoe County deputy who was running into the burning building to rescue people was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to Cunningham Fire.

The blaze at the Club Valencia condos at 1304 S. Parker Rd. is now under control, but firefighters are working to look for and contain hot spots, according to Cunningham Fire.

Cunningham Fire had initially said at least four children were injured. That number has been amended to two children and two adults.

Another deputy also sustained minor injuries but not taken to the hospital, according to Cunningham Fire.

Firefighters say the condo complex where the fire happened is old and has no sprinkler system. Crews knew they had to fight it aggressively before it became much worse.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

(© 2017 KUSA)