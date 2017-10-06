2 bodies found inside home in Aurora after police conduct welfare check

Two bodies were found inside a home in Aurora on Fultondale Circle Friday afternoon, police said.

Aurora Police's version of SWAT was called to the home after officers conducting a welfare check on the home heard a single gunshot.

Police cleared the home on the 1200 block of Fultondale and found two people dead inside. They continue to investigate into the night.

At this time, authorities do not think there is any threat to the public.

