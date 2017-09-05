2 brothers drown in small family pond in southern Colorado

File Photo (Photo: KARE 11)

WESTCLIFFE, COLO. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man and his 28-year-old brother are dead after the older brother tried to rescue his younger brother from the water.



A news release from the Custer County Sheriff's Office says the brothers had been swimming at a family pond in Music Meadows Ranch in Westcliffe on Sunday when Weldon Rusher began to struggle. Officials believe Benjamin Rusher swam out to save his brother.



According to the news release, cold water, heavy weed foliage and dark environment may have caused Weldon Rusher to panic and become fatigue. They believe Benjamin Rusher must have exhausted himself from attempting to bring his brother to the surface. Authorities were able to recover the men's bodies on Monday.

© 2017 Associated Press