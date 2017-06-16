2 Colorado cities make Outside's 'America's best towns ever' list

Fort Collins was named the "Best Bike-To-Happy-Hour-Town" by Outside magazine. (Photo: AMANDA KESTING | KUSA-9NEWS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two Colorado cities were named to Outside magazine's “America’s best towns ever” list that appears in its July issue.

Fort Collins and Salida were named by the magazine in its upcoming July issue on a first-ever list of 25 U.S. cities that are best for adventure.

Fort Collins was named the "Best Bike-To-Happy-Hour-Town" and here's what the magazine said about the city: "This college town in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains has more than 20 breweries, most notably New Belgium and Odell. Borrow a cruiser from Fort Collins Bike Share and you can even put together a self-guided tour of local breweries (median household income: $56,000).”

