2 families displaced after fire engulfs home in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY - A family in Commerce City told 9NEWS they lost everything in a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire started at their home on 78th west of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal around 3:30. The woman who rents the home said her mother's dog and six puppies were inside.

Fortunately, the pets were not hurt. The dog got out and firefighters were able to save all the puppies.

"I'm so stressed out and at a loss for words on what is going on," said Melissa Behne, who rents the home that went up in flames. "We lost everything in the house - the puppies are now with my sister who came to take them because we have nowhere to get - now everything is gone."

Behne said she doesn't know what could have started the fire. Firefighters were seen checking out an electrical box at the home.

South Adams Fire Department said the building was a duplex -- and that both families are displaced.

