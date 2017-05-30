2 hikers rescued by helicopter from snowy Quandary Peak

Quandary Peak (Photo: Google Maps)

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) - Hikers are still facing winter conditions on Colorado's highest mountains.



Two people had to be rescued from Quandary Peak on Monday after becoming stranded about 300 feet below the summit the day before because of snow.



The Summit County Rescue Group says rescuers hiked overnight to reach them but, because of the dangerous conditions, they decided not to rescue the two hikers themselves. Instead an Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter was called in to help.



On its way to Quandary Peak, the crew stopped to pick up a Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer. That rescuer was lowered by a hoist device from the helicopter and attached each of them, one at a time, to the device so they could be lifted to the helicopter.

