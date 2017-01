Courtesy: South Metro Fire Rescue

PARKER, CO. - South Metro Fire Rescue said two homes caught fire Friday night.

The homes are located on Horseshoe Lane near Club Dr. in southeast Parker.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the fires.

Fire crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

A cause of the fire has not been determined.

