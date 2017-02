(Photo: Courtesy Broomfield Fire)

BROOMFIELD - One person was taken to the hospital after two houses, a gas meter and a camper caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The blaze happened in the 800 block of West 8th Avenue, according to Broomfield Fire.

No one else was injured. There’s no word yet on the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital.

Broomfield Fire didn’t say what caused the blaze.

