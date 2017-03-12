KUSA
2 hurt in Thornton crash

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 7:14 AM. MST March 12, 2017

THORNTON - Two people were seriously injured after their car rolled over in Thornton early Sunday morning.

The crash shut down Thornton Parkway between Civic Center and Grant Street.

The crash is still under investigation.  

