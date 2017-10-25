2 in custody after police pursuit in northeast Denver

Denver Police used a PIT maneuver to end a vehicle pursuit in northeast Denver.

DENVER - Denver Police say two people were taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night.

A police spokesman says an officer was leaving a domestic violence call near Perth St. and E. 50th Ave. in Green Valley Ranch, when he heard gunshots.

The officer called for help to set up a perimeter and search for the shooter.

As officers were setting the perimeter, a vehicle was seen leaving from near the shooting scene. An officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped away.

Officers pursued the car from Green Valley Ranch into the Montbello neighbor. Officers used a PIT maneuver near E. 56th Ave. and Potomac Way to get the car stopped.

Police say one person was taken into custody at the car. Another person ran from the scene, but was captured after a short foot chase.

Investigators are trying to determine if the two people involved in the pursuit were the ones who fired the gun.

