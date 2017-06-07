2 injured after minivan crashes into Denver nail salon

A minivan crashed into a nail salon early Thursday monring near Federal Boulevard and Florida Avenue. (Photo: Andrew Sorensen, KUSA)

DENVER - At least two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a minivan crashed into a nail salon near Federal Boulevard and Florida Avenue.

Police responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. Investigators say the van also hit two cars and a bench before crashing into the nail salon several hundred feet away, causing extensive damage.

Fire officials on scene said the driver was unresponsive when pulled from the van and was taken to the hospital with one other person.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay tuned to 9NEWS for updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV