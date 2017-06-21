2 Kansas men rescued after getting lost near Thomas Lakes

Hiker rescue east of Thomas Lakes. (Photo: Google Maps)

PITKIN COUNTY - Two men from Kansas were rescued Tuesday after getting lost while searching for their campsite east of Thomas Lakes.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says a 65-year-old man and his friend called deputies at about 6:30 p.m. saying they got lost hiking near Mount Sopris.

Since cell phone reception in the area was poor, deputies continued communication with the two men over text messaging.

The hikers were told to hike back west to find the Thomas Lakes trail.

They responded to deputies saying they were nauseous and dehydrated but would continue looking for the trail

A short time later, four members of Mountain Rescue Aspen started searching for the hikers to determine if they had found their campsite or needed medical attention.

MRA members found the two men about an hour and half later and escorted them back to the trailhead.

Mt. Sopris is a 12,965-foot peak roughly 10 miles south of Carbondale.

© 2017 KUSA-TV