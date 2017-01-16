2 killed in Conejos County shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Two people have been shot and killed in Conejos County in Southern Colorado.

The coroner’s office tells 9NEWS the two bodies were found in a rural area outside a home near the town of Capulin Sunday evening.

Their identity and gender are not being released at this time. The Conejos County Sheriff’s office says it will be releasing information through a radio station in Alamosa, which is 25 miles from the rural community.



The radio station KZBR 97.1 The Zebra says it is gathering information and will release it as soon as possible.

9NEWS usually gets information directly from investigators. In this case, however, we are relying on the radio station for releases.

Capulin is a town of 200 people 257 miles South of Denver.

