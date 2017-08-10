2 men allegedly eat meth to hide drugs from investigators

Dustin Shupe and Mark Vankleeck were arrested in Wellington after a car chase that began in Wyoming (Photo: Picasa, Courtesy of the Larimer County S)

A car chase that began in Wyoming on Sunday ended with the arrest of two men north of Fort Collins.

A little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office began pursuit of a car that had evaded the Wyoming Highway Patrol before crossing the state line into Colorado.

Deputies with the sheriff's office followed the car south on Interstate 25 and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Instead, the car exited the interstate and started driving west on Cleveland Avenue in Wellington before eventually stopping in the 8200 block of Sixth Street, less than a half-mile away.

When the deputies approached the vehicle, both men appeared to be intoxicated, and the deputies saw methamphetamine on the front seats and floorboard of the car, according to the news release.

