2 people struck by car at Red Rocks

KUSA - Two people were struck by a car in the parking lot of Red Rocks late Thursday night.

Denver Police say the victims may have serious injuries, but their conditions are not known.

Police also said on Twitter they were searching for the driver who hit them, but did not provide a description of the vehicle or a suspect.

A spokesman for Denver Police says at least two vehicles were also hit.

Pink Martini with with the Colorado Symphony were playing at the time of the incident.

