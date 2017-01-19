2 rescue dogs found after deadly van crash

Sandy, a chocolate lab, who disapeared after a deadly crash last week was found on Thursday. (Photo: Rescued Pets Movement)

KUSA - Two dogs who were missing for several days following a deadly van crash in southern Colorado have been found.

Volunteers located the Schnauzer Yorkie mix named Coco on Tuesday. She was headed to Farfel's Farm and Rescue where she had a couple waiting to adopt her.

Coco, a dog missing after a deadly van crash last week has been found.

The couple says Coco lost some weight during her ordeal but had no injuries.

Thursday afternoon, Sandy, a chocolate lab, was located by volunteers from Rescued Pets Movement. She was being taken to a vet to be checked out.

Coco and Sandy were among more than 2 dozen dogs that were in a van when it crashed in the early morning hours of January 13 near Colorado City. The van's driver, Charles Roberts, was killed in the crash. Rescued Pets Movement says he was sharing driving duties with his son Jared who was also in the van, but survived. A GoFundMe account has been set up for Roberts.

Following the crash, most of the dogs were taken to the Pikes Peak Humane Society where they were checked out and released to their original destinations. However 4 dogs could not be located.

Two dogs remain missing after a deadly van crash last week.

Kelly and Powder remain missing nearly a week after the crash. If you see either animal you're asked to call or text 720-256-3291 or 713-502-4002.

Every Friday, the Houston based Rescued Pets Movement, transports several dozen dogs to partner rescue groups in Colorado so that they can be adopted.

