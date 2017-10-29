KUSA
2 shot outside Denver house party

Shaun Griswold, KUSA 12:26 PM. MDT October 29, 2017

DENVER - Denver police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight and left two in critical condition.

Police said they responded to a home in the 900 block of S. Irving around 2:30 a.m.

Two men were found outside a house party in that neighborhood and taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and police are still gathering information on a potential suspect. 

Investigators are still in the neighborhood, which is located near Kentucky Avenue and S. Federal Boulevard. 

 

 

