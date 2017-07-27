2 workers fall 40 feet at construction site in Lone Tree

Two construction workers were injured after falling 40 feet in Lone Tree Thursday morning. (Photo: Google Maps)

LONE TREE - Two workers were injured after falling about 40 feet from a construction site in Lone Tree on Thursday.

Shortly before 10 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue was called to assist two workers who fell from some scaffolding, landing at ground level in the 9900 block of Trainstation Circle.

No technical rescue was needed, and the two workers were taken by ambulance to Sky Ridge Medical Center.

The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

© 2017 KUSA-TV