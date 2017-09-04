20 displaced after Edgewater apartment fire

KUSA - A fire in Edgewater burned through part of a three-story apartment building on Monday evening.
West Metro Fire Rescue says 20 people were displaced by the fire at the Terra Village Apartments just off W 29th Ave.
One apartment was destroyed and five others sustained smoke damage.
20 people displaced due 2 fire @ Terra Village Apts. One apt. destroyed, 5 others w/smoke damage. Cause under investigation. @RedCrossDenver— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 5, 2017
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.
Its cause is under investigation.
Here is a pic of the 3 story apt. building in Edgewater. I spoke w/ a family who say they lost everything but everyone is safe. #9News pic.twitter.com/khodWbX4Or— Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah) September 5, 2017
