20 displaced after Edgewater apartment fire

In Edgewater, a fire burned through part of a three-story apartment building Monday evening.

KUSA 9:57 PM. MDT September 04, 2017

KUSA - A fire in Edgewater burned through part of a three-story apartment building on Monday evening.

West Metro Fire Rescue says 20 people were displaced by the fire at the Terra Village Apartments just off W 29th Ave.

One apartment was destroyed and five others sustained smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

Its cause is under investigation. 

