20-year-old woman dies while hiking to Conundrum Hot Springs

Crowds at Conundrum Hot Springs. (Photo: White River National Forest)

KUSA - A woman who died while hiking to the Conundrum Hot Springs last week has been identified.

The body of Susanna Deforest, 20, was discovered by rescue crews in the early hours of Aug. 18 after they were alerted of a "grievously ill hiker" on the Conundrum Creek Trail around 10:45 p.m. the previous night.

The manner of death for Deforest, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, has not been released yet.

Conundrum Creek Trail to Conundrum Hot Springs is a 16.9-mile hike. It takes about 5-8 hours to hike in and 3-6 hours to hike out, according to alltrails.com

In a release, Mountain Rescue Aspen warned backcountry users to be properly hydrated, acclimated, and prepared for any conditions they may encounter.

