23 years since deadly Storm King Fire

A file photo from the Storm King Fire in 1994.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - It's been 23 years since the Storm King Fire that killed 14 firefighters.

A lightning strike started the fire northwest of Glenwood Springs on July 2, 1994. Four days a front moved in and brought stronger winds which fueled the fire.

A group of hot shot firefighters were working the fire when the flames started racing up a ridge toward them. With little time to react, some firefighters were forced to use fire shields as protection, but were unsuccessful.

Several of the firefighters who were killed were hot shots from Oregon.

In Glenwood Springs -- purple ribbons around town pay tribute to the firefighters who died. There 's also a memorial trail on Storm King Mountain which follows a path the firefighters hiked to fight the fire.

© 2017 KUSA-TV