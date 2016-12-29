Woman dies after fall from chairlift, two children injured

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

GRAND COUNTY - A woman who fell from a chairlift at Granby Ranch ski area on Thursday morning has died.

The three people fell off of the Quickdraw Lift at around 9:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead, while one child was flown to Children’s Hospital. The other is in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to determine how three skiers and snowboarders fell out of the chairlift

All three were were family members visiting from out-of-state. Names are not being released.

Firefighters did not say how the skiers fell, or if suspicious circumstances were involved.

Granby Ranch is located approximately 20 miles west of Winter Park.

