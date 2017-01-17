3 killed, 1 injured in Conejos County shooting

25-year-old Santos Navares. (Photo: Conejos County DA)

KUSA - Three people were killed and another injured after a shooting in Conejos County on Sunday.

The coroner’s office tells 9NEWS the bodies of two men, Guadalupe Cervantez, 57, and Jose Archuleta, 54, were found in a rural area outside a home near the town of Capulin on January 15.

30-year-old Marissa Herrera suffered serious injuries in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She later died from those injuries.

Another victim, 34-year-old Don Martinez, was shot and taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Santos Navares, fled the scene but was later arrested by Conejos deputies.

9NEWS is still waiting for more information on how this all started and if there is any connection between the victims and their attacker.

Navares was taken to the Conejos Sheriff’s Office. He faces numerous charges, including three counts of first-degree murder with intent after deliberation and three counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

Capulin is a town of 200 people 257 miles South of Denver.

(© 2017 KUSA)