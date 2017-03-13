3 moose relocated from Breckenridge after viral video

(Photo: Courtesy Breckenridge Police)

SUMMIT COUNTY - Three moose have been relocated after a video of a moose coming within a few feet of a snowboarder at Breckenridge last week went viral.

Breckenridge Police say they helped Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilize and relocate three moose from the Nordic Center area on Sunday.

The moose were sent to the north end of Summit County, Breckenridge Police say.

ORIGINAL STORY: Moose comes within feet of snowboarder on Breckenridge ski run

No one was hurt during Friday’s close encounter, according to Breckenridge ski patrol.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says if a skier spots a moose on the mountain, they should stay as far away as possible. Moose, which are territorial, are considered some of the most dangerous animals in the wild.

In fact, according to National Geographic, they can run up to 35 mph!

© 2017 KUSA-TV