3 people help get neighbors out of building after fire

AURORA - Three people went door to door after smelling smoke Wednesday morning and helped get their neighbors out of an apartment building after a fire started in one unit.

The fire at 1565 Moline St. happened due to unattended cooking, Aurora Fire spokesperson Laurie Bridges said.

Bridges says the damage was largely contained to one unit, and that though there was smoke damage, it doesn’t appear to be a total loss.

A family of six has been displaced, Aurora Fire tweeted.

Two of the good Samaritans were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

No one else was injured.

