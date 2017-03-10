3 people severely burned in an explosion at a house near Bailey

Generic photo of a fire truck (Photo: Sarah Rice)

PARK COUNTY, CO. - Three people were airlifted to a hospital after an explosion at a home in Park County Friday night.

Park County Director of Emergency Management, Gene Stanley, said the explosion happened at a home on S. Ridge Road in the Burland Ranchettes area.

Stanley said the Park County Sheriff's office is investigating what caused the explosion.

We'll update this story as information is released.

